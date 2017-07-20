Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most. Expect afternoon highs to be a few degrees cooler west today compared to Wednesday (highs: 80s & low 90s)… while central and eastern NM continue with temps above seasonal averages (highs: upper 80s to upper 90s). Scattered storms will return this afternoon, favoring west-central, southwest and south-central NM. Top threats: heavy rain leading to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. A noticeable increase in cloud cover can be expected today… marking the start of an increase in moisture to come through this weekend.

FRIDAY: As moisture continues to increase over New Mexico, storm coverage will continue to increase as well. Expect scattered storms to favor western and central NM… with a few spotty storms possible in the Albuquerque-metro. Afternoon highs will jump into the 80s and 90s in most locales, near to just above seasonal normals.

WEEKEND: High pressure sitting to our east will continue to pull up deep moisture over the state. Widespread to statewide showers and storms will stretch across New Mexico – top threat: heavy rain (localized flooding). Afternoon highs will be cooler with most of us falling below seasonal averages.