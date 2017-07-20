July 20th Morning Rush: 5 cops on leave after officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe

1. State Police are leading an investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe Thursday. This as five Santa Fe Police officers are on paid leave. Investigators say it started with a 911 call about a stabbing at the Tuscany at St. Francis complex Wednesday morning. According to investigators, police fired shots, killing the suspect, after witnesses say he barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police wouldn’t say why officers shot or whether the suspect was armed. Police have not named the suspect but say the stabbing victims is stable in the hospital.

2. An Albuquerque family is preparing to hire a lawyer Thursday morning claiming it took five months for the Office of the Medical Investigator to tell her that her husband was dead. Last fall, Lawrence Ulibarri was heavily drinking and left home. It wasn’t the first time, but the Ulibarri’s say when Thanksgiving passed, they were worried and began searching. They called medical investigators in late November. An autopsy and APD report confirm Lawrence had been at OMI since late October. OMI did not return our calls for comment.

3. A quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most.

4. A popular local restaurant chain is giving employees a great opportunity for their futures. Nick Kapnison and Jimmy Daskalos, owners of Nick and Jimmy’s are offering to pay their employees’ college tuition at CNM on top of their hourly wage. All you have to do is have worked with them for six months, clocking 40 hours a week at one of their five restaurants to qualify.

5. A film shot in New Mexico, but set in Arizona opens in theaters later this year. We’re now getting a look at “Only the Brave.” It’s the story of the Granite Hot Shot crew killed in the Yarnell Hill fire in Arizona. It stars Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, and Jeff Bridges. The movie opens October 20.

The Morning’s Top Stories