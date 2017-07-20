In The Kitchen: Watermelon Salad From Fresh Bistro

Jon Young from Fresh Bistro, joined New Mexico Living to make a watermelon salad.

This dish is off their summer menu.

2 cups seedless watermelon

1 Tbsp. diced red onions

2 Tbsp. feta cheese

Dressing

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1 Tbsp. honey mustard

Combine all of the ingredients in the salad and set aside. Then combine the olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette and honey mustard in a bottle that you can pour from and shake it so all ingredients are properly mixed. Add the dressing to the top of the salad and lightly sprinkle a few extra crumbles of feta cheese.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living