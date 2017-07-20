Former Alfred Angelo manager organizes wedding dress drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The closing of bridal shop Alfred Angelo has left brides in a panic. Now the former manager is trying to make it right.

A week ago, Karen Chavez says she got a call from the corporate office saying the company was filing for bankruptcy and closing all stores that same day. She says almost 100 brides won’t see their dresses.

So, Chavez decided to ask people to donate dresses to them.

“This is the only thing I can give them is the opportunity to soften the blow. I know financially weddings are expensive, and losing that deposit or the entire cost is going to be impactful to their wedding planning,” Chavez said.

The drive is happening Thursday, July 27 at the Marriott Pyramid. They will begin taking donations at 1:30 and fittings will follow.

So far, people have donated 50 dresses.