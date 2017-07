DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Bear sightings are way up in Durango and now a filmmaker wants to use your video.

Dusty Hulet is making a short documentary called “Bears in Durango.” The project focuses on a team of wildlife researchers studying the effects of human development on bear behavior.

Hulet is now asking anyone who may have filmed a bear in or near Durango to submit their video for the project.