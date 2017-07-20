Chaplain faces charges, lawsuit over unlicensed construction work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A chaplain is facing criminal charges after a dispute over construction work at an Albuquerque home.

With experience in construction, the chaplain said he was helping out a veteran at church by repairing her roof.

However, the woman said he lied and ripped her off, actually doing damage to her home instead of improvements.

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I would be where I’m at in my home,” said Mischelle Huling of Heroes Walk Among Us, a non-profit that helps veterans.

Because Huling is a disabled U.S. Army veteran, the organization stepped in to try to fix up her northeast Albuquerque home.

“We had a veteran that we felt was ripped off by a contractor who was not licensed,” said Shane D’Onofrio, founder of Heroes Walk Among Us.

Huling said a bad roof repair turned her home into a hazard for her family, including her four children.

“There was 13 leaks, all at once in different areas,” she said. “Every room to include the bathrooms had leaks coming in.”

Leaks and mold, she said.

Huling sued Kevin Williams of Shue Construction, saying he did a shoddy job and lied to her.

She met him through church and said the local chaplain handed her husband his business card. It said that he was licensed and bonded.

Huling said she later learned Williams’ license had been revoked.

Last month, a judge ordered Williams to give Huling her $6,500 back. Williams filed an appeal.

Williams said over the phone that he couldn’t present his evidence to the judge because he didn’t want to say anything that would jeopardize the criminal case he’s now facing. He’s got two counts of contracting without a license.

He said he’s not guilty, that he was just trying to help as a friend, claiming the family agreed via text to be their own contractors and to obtain the necessary permits.

Huling disputes that, saying the discussion happened five months before the roof repair and was actually about a separate construction project that didn’t end up taking place.

Despite the ongoing court battle, Huling is hopeful she is at least getting closer to a resolution when it comes to her home repairs, thanks to the help of Heroes Walk Among Us.

“It’s just a matter of time. I’m going to be okay, the family’s going be okay and my house will soon be in order,” she said.

The Heroes Walk Among Us founder is calling on companies willing to donate time and expertise to do work on the air conditioning, work to fix the stucco on top of the roof and electrical work inside the home. The Huling family also has a GoFundMe account.