Brandon Mason set to rejoin the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not official yet — UNLV Assistant coach Brandon Mason will leave the Rebels to return to New Mexico as an assistant under first year head coach Paul Weir. Mason was video administrator for the Lobos for two seasons, starting in 2013.

He left the Lobos to become the first assistant at New Mexico Highlands under Craig Snow.

After one season, Mason left for New Mexico State where he spent the 2015-16 season as a special assistant to the head coach who, at the time, happened to be UNLV current Head Coach Marvin Menzies.

Mason played for the Aggies from 1999 to 2003 and averaged a little over 9 points and over 3 rebounds during his career. At New Mexico he replaces former assistant Marc Hsu who left for an assistant job at Western Kentucky earlier in July.