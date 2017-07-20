BCSO undersheirff becomes Metropolitan Detention Center Chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Bernalillo County undersheriff Greg Rees is switching uniforms.

According to Bernalillo County, Rees is becoming the Chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

He has been in law enforcement for 23 years.

At MDC Rees will manage more than 500 employees and 1,200 inmates.

There have been a lot of problems at the jail in recent years, including the arrests of many guards for sexual assault and drugs.

County manager, Julie Baca says he was a good candidate because Rees is familiar with how the jail, courts and law enforcement agencies work together.

He will take on the role, beginning, August 7.