Appeals court rules Feds partially to blame for Questa mine waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Taxpayers, will have to foot the bill for the clean-up of hazardous waste, at a closed mine north of Taos.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the U.S government is partially liable for the waste left behind at the Questa mine.

This is a victory, for mine owner Chevron, which has battled the feds for years over the cleanup.

It’s expected to cost about $1-billion.

The court decided the government is partly responsible, because it owned part of the site, and paid for another type of mining there.

Chevron closed the mine in 2014.