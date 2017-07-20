Albuquerque mom: Thieves broke into home while she was in the shower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom is outraged after she said two thieves entered her home, taking many of her family’s belongings, all while she was in the shower.

“I’m coming out of the shower, and I hear cars already passing,” Juana Martinez said.

She said after hoping out of the shower on Wednesday, she heard a loud noise, so she went to check on her daughter.

“I’m hearing a door slam so I’m thinking she was in the bathroom,” Martinez said.

But her daughter was sound asleep.

“I see all my stuff just thrown over the fence right here, I see that my door’s wide open,” she said.

Martinez said at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, brazen thieves came into her home while she was showering and stole from her. She said when she realized what happened, her heart sunk.

“They had to have watched a couple of days to know what my routine was so that they could actually do it,” said the mom of three.

Martinez said the manager at the car wash behind her apartment along Zuni, gave her images of a man and a woman walking through the car wash carrying what she said was her stuff.

“From my yard, hanging on the fence, all the way to the car wash to the stalls, and I recognized it and I was like… no way, that’s our stuff,” Martinez said.

She said she had never seen the two people before, but that they took a lot of her family’s belongings.

“Mostly winter stuff, all our jackets and sweaters. It’s just sad,” Martinez said.

She also said she has a message for whoever did this crime: “Get a job. I bust my butt every single day for everything I’ve got, and I mean, if I can do it, they can do it.”