Albuquerque guardianship firm facing of embezzlement, fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque guardianship firm is facing a slew of federal charges.

Thursday, its co-founders are scheduled to go before a judge.

Ayudando is an Albuquerque nonprofit that specialized in financial management services for hundreds of people with special needs.

Now, it’s facing federal conspiracy, fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

The 28-count indictment filed earlier this month and sealed until Wednesday, names Ayudando’s co-founders, Susan Harris, 70 and Sharon Moore, 62.

Both are Albuquerque residents.

The indictment, from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico, alleges Ayudando, which means “helping” in Spanish, embezzled millions of dollars from the trust accounts of its clients to support the lavish lifestyles of its founders and their families, which included vacations.

Ayudando gets government benefit payments from veteran affairs and social security on behalf of its clients and acts as a fiduciary.

Wednesday, federal law enforcement agents arrested Harris and Moore.

U.S. Marshals have taken over control of Ayudando’s business operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office called the case “all about the victims”

Harris and Moore are set to go before a judge for an arraignment Thursday at 9:30 a.m.