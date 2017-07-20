4 men accused of setting fire to Silver City Police evidence unit

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Silver City Police have arrested four men for the arson at the evidence unit.

According to the Silver City Sun-News, the Jeep belonged to Chris Murillo and was seized during a drug investigation. Days later, someone set the evidence unit that it was in on fire, destroying the vehicle.

Police say surveillance cameras show four men working together to commit the crime. They believe Murillo hired the men to do it.

Justin Dominguez, Jose Reyes, John Grimes and Mario Barragan have each been arrested. Police are still looking for Murillo.

