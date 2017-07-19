Young musicians celebrate the legacy of jazz great John Lewis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Fourth Annual John Lewis Celebration will focus on the jazz great’s legacy in the area of education and mentoring young musicians.

There will be three different events on two days that follow the “youth” theme:

John Lewis Youth Jazz Competition at the African American Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, July 26, 1- 4 p.m. General public invited, FREE admission. FREE Concert for Kids (and parents) at South Broadway Cultural Center on July 27 from 2 – 3 p.m. Ambrose Akinmusire will perform and share stories about his career. 2017 John Lewis Celebration at South Broadway on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the John Lewis Youth Jazz Competition will perform, followed by a concert by Ambrose Akinmusire and his quartet. Tickets range from $20-35 and are available at HoldMyTicket.com/tickets/284183

For more information on these events, visit their website.