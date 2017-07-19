Video shows vandal targeting Regulation and Licensing Department building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A week after more than a dozen state vehicles at the Regulation and Licensing offices were vandalized, there’s been another incident, but this time there’s surveillance video of the suspects in the act.

It’s not a situation Regulation and Licensing workers wanted to see again so soon.

“What’s really disturbing about this is we have thousands of dollars in damage a week ago. To come back on Monday morning to see this damage was really disheartening to employees,” said Deputy Superintendent Alex Sanchez.

This time however, they were able to see the building and state vehicles being vandalized thanks to security footage.

“You will be caught. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure you are persecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but you are not stopping business here. You are not intimidating anybody, and you are not winning,” Sanchez said.

The footage first shows the suspect walking across the parking lot holding a boulder-sized rock, which he eventually threw at Deputy Director Alex Sanchez’s office window. He then threw that same rock over the gate, barely missing a state vehicle, but he was successful hitting the vehicle a second time by throwing a brick.

“You can tell by that video this person has no regard for anything,” Sanchez said.

Even more bizarre is the mess the suspect made several feet away from the building. Video shows him knocking over a tall ashtray and rolling it down a hill.

Sanchez says Regulation and Licensing made security changes since the last time they were vandalized, but hopes the footage can aid police in catching the suspect.

Sanchez says there is no way to tell right now if the two incidents are connected.