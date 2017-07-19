Video: Albuquerque bus driver helps man attacked at bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In bus surveillance from a stop on Saturday, July 15 along Central Avenue, everything appears to be normal. Then moments after passengers start entering the bus, it looks like a man attacks another man behind him.

The brawl goes on for awhile. The man who was initially hit is seen smacking a glass bottle over the attacker’s head, then trying to get away.

In the video, it appears the two men had little to no interaction, and then it turns into a brawl.

“You okay?” asked the bus driver.

The man who was attacked answered, “I”m okay.”

The bus driver then asked the man if he wanted him to call someone, and quickly closed the doors behind him.

“You need to stay here man, you need to stay here man,” said the bus driver.

Keeping the man out of harm’s way, the bus driver called 911.

Rick De Reyes with ABQ Ride said the suspect picked the wrong guy to mess with.

“He made a mistake because the guy that was at the end of the line, had just been to the IPA challenge down on Central, and had two ale glasses,” said Rick De Reyes.

People on the bus were seen peeking to the front of the bus, asking the man what happened.

“He sucker punched me, twice,” said the man who was attacked.

When a passenger asked him why the other man hit him, he replied, “I don’t know.”

The suspect got away, but transit security spoke with the victim and asked him where the suspect ran off.

Rick De Reyes said Albuquerque Police spoke with the victim and got a description of the suspect.