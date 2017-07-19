Trailer released for movie filmed in New Mexico about Granite Hotshot crew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico landscape will be thrust into the national spotlight once again.

The trailer for “Only the Brave” has been released. It’s the story of the Granite Hotshot crew killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire, filmed in New Mexico.

The movie starring Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly and Jeff Bridges got a lot of attention while filming here because of the fires set for the background, and also the big water drops from the C-130’s to make the set more realistic.

The move opens October 20.

Watch the official trailer here >>