Stabbing suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Santa Fe on Wednesday morning.

Officials say Santa Fe Police were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex near Saint Francis Drive and Zia Road where SWAT officers were responding to reports of a stabbing.

State Police say the stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and their condition is stable. However, officials say the suspect is deceased.

No officers were injured.

New Mexico Sate Police are currently investigating.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

