‘Spirit Ride Casket’ honors first responders killed while responding to wrecks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A casket made its way through Albuquerque on Wednesday, reminding people to slow down and move over for road and emergency crews.

The Spirit Ride Casket honors the hundreds of first responders killed while responding to wrecks, 60 percent of them are truck drivers.

Among those there Wednesday, representatives of All Rite Towing out of Tucumcari. The owner’s son Bobby Unruh was struck and killed by a semi in February while working to get a fellow tow truck driver out of harm’s way from a truck not slowing down.

“Move over, slow down, reduce your speed because they have families, and they want to go back to their families at the end of the day,” said Ilce Corbin with Spirit Ride.

After a visit to Albuquerque the casket was taken on a procession to Socorro.