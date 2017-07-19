Santa Fe looking to move forward on bike trail plans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe, is looking to move forward with plans for a bicycle trail, despite concern from people living at a nearby complex.

The bicycle trail has been designed along the edge of the reserve condominiums in northwest Santa Fe.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, homeowners opposed to it hired their own engineer to design an alternate route on the opposite side of the condos.

City staff has recommended the committee in charge move forward awarding an $89,000 contract to an Albuquerque firm to complete the design.

City council still needs to approve the contract.