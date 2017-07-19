Richard McQuarley expects a record breaking senior season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard McQuarley is heading into his senior season at UNM. McQuarley AKA “Big Rick” has been a dominant presence in the UNM ground game, as he racked up 656 rushing yards, averaged over 50 rush yards per game, and found the end zone 18 times.

This is it for McQuarley’s college career though, and the senior back has been putting in the work this summer to make sure he is in peak physical condition come season.

“I don’t just want to be even with the other people. I want to be a little different and let everybody know, wow, he really has been doing extra work, he is a lot better than he was last year, and the coaches will see that in fall camp,” said UNM Running Back Richard McQuarley.

McQuarley hopes to move on to the next level, so there’s a lot riding on this upcoming season. He plays for himself, his team, his family, but Richard also plays for his small hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. McQuarley is friends with the city’s mayor, and has been embraced by the community.

“They know that I am the type of person that will never forget where I come from. I have guys calling that I went to school with, in kindergarten. I am answering the phone, if they are going through problems I am right there with y’all,” said McQuarley.

Richard has always been a determined person, and has always had football to guide him on the right path, even while growing up and seeing people close to him ruin their lives with drugs, alcohol, and getting in trouble with the law.

“I was never involved with that, like I never wanted myself to be around that because I know at the end where I want to be. Every down I touch the ball it’s going to be for my family and loved ones,” said McQuarley.

He feels that this year’s football team will accomplish a lot, and as for him, he is eyeing a certain record. Last season, Richard almost broke the UNM all-time single season touchdown record of 19, which was set by DonTrell Moore in 2003. McQuarley had 18 last season and expects a lot more in his senior season.

“I know for a fact that I am going to get it, I am going to have them. I am planning to have about nine the first two or three games, and I do not fold under the pressure,” said McQuarley.

UNM Football will start up their 2017-2018 campaign Saturday September 9 against Abilene Christian at DreamStyle Stadium in Albuquerque.