Police investigate death of man in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are currently investigating an incident that ended with one man dead and another in custody.

It started around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night at Sixth Street and Cutler.

Police say they got a call from someone saying a person was trying to force their way into their home.

When officers arrived they found a man armed with a knife.That man was taken into custody.

Police then discovered another man who was injured. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he later died.

When KRQE News 13 crew went to the scene around midnight, we did see a man in handcuffs, being led out by police.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.