CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the two people found shot to death at a Carlsbad business were a boyfriend and girlfriend.

They were found at a tax business on North Canyon Street.

They have been identified as Lisa Sexton, who operated the business, and Nathan Hartman.

Authorities say the pair was in a relationship for a little more than a year.

Police say they didn’t have any evidence to suggest anyone else was involved, indicating this is likely a murder-suicide.