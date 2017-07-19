Pet Of The Week: Camelot

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane and Camelot, joined New Mexico Living to find a new four-legged friend for you, talk about the importance of microchipping and invite us to Yappy Hour.

Camelot is a nine-month-old lab mix who would be great with a family with other dogs. About 15 percent of dogs will be lost at some point, but to help ensure you find your pet, microchipping is the best way to find them. Yappy Hour is the last Friday of every month at Dialogue Brewing and a portion of their sales goes to Animal Humane.

For more information, visit their website.

