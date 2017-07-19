Parents of Texas teen hope last text will help spread awareness

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of a Lovington teen electrocuted while using her phone in the bathtub have released a picture of her last text message in an effort to reach other teens.

The photo shows an extension cord, on a towel with the words, “when you use an extension cord so you can plug your phone in when you’re in the bath.”

That is the last text 14-year-old Madison Coe would ever send.

Investigators believe although she used a towel as a precaution to keep it dry, she didn’t know the cord was severely frayed.

They believe she touched the frayed area and was electrocuted.

She was found by her stepmother unresponsive.

Lovington police say the parents hope the image will raise awareness.

While Coe is from Lubbock she was visiting her dad at the time in Lovington