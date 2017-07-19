On The Stage: Stephen Sondheim: Putting It Together

Performers Michael and Laurie Finnegan, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Stephen Sondheim: Putting It Together.

Stephen Sondheim, who recently celebrated his 84th birthday, is one of the most important figures in the history of musical theater and can be considered the Father of the Modern American Musical. Putting It Together, showcases nearly 30 songs from a number of musicals, happening July 21 through August 6, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

