New Mexico coalition renews concerns about crime legislation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico coalition of civil liberties, human rights and faith-based groups is renewing calls for evidence-based criminal justice reforms ahead of an election-year legislative session in 2018.

New Mexico SAFE on Wednesday released a report that compiles evaluations of recent anti-crime legislation.

Steven Robert Allen of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico says the coalition is wary of legislative proposals in the coming year that score political points for election candidates without effectively addressing crime difficulties.

New Mexico SAFE has assigned failing grades to bills that unsuccessfully attempted to reinstate the death penalty and extend mandatory life sentences to additional violent crimes. It gave high marks to several bills vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez that would limit solitary confinement and remove some restrictions on post-conviction employment.