Mid-july events offer excitement for Duke City residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with Summerfest, biking for beer, and stand-up comedy.

1. Route 66 Summerfest 2017 will be hosted by the city of Albuquerque, Nob Hill Main Street, and the New Mexico Jazz Festival this Saturday, July 22, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.. With the Mother Road Market featuring local artisans, local food trucks, the Old Route 66 Car Show, and free kids’ activities, this event will be fun at every turn. Entertainment from three stages will be provided throughout the event, including a performance by the legendary Los Lobos.

2. Salud y Sabor is a free evening of food, art, and entertainment providing families with a monthly opportunity to connect around nutrition, cooking, and culture. The event is this Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m., with locally grown food, fun activities for kids and adults, health screenings, and live entertainment.

3. Beer Bike Social Ride will offer the opportunity to cruise through AlBREWquerque while sampling some of the best suds in the Southwest! The Beer Bike begins its two-and-a-half hour route at the Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory at 3 p.m. Price is $23.

4. Comedienne Nikki Glaser is performing at Santa Ana Star every Thursday and Friday night. She premiered her first one-hour stand-up comedy special on Comedy Central, and tours the country as a headliner. Tickets are $15 to $30.

5. Albuquerque Museum is proud to announce it’s 2017 Third Thursday Music Series. A live music performance from the Noms and a selection of quality beers and wines available for purchase. Family friendly for all ages, Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.

6. Exhibition: Fires of Change. This exhibition explores the social and ecological issues behind the rise of catastrophic wildfires in the western United States through collaboration between scientists and contemporary artists. Date and Time: Every day, ending on Saturday, July 22. Admission is free.

7. Cooking Class: The Herb Garden. Join guest chef Elizabeth Gallery to learn the magic of cooking with lavender and fresh herbs. Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm.

For more information on these events and more, visit the ABQ 365 website.