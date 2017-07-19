Dry air in place across central and eastern New Mexico will slowly give way to more moisture. The shower crop will increase especially across western sections on Thursday and statewide by the weekend. The best chance for storms will be centered over the mountains in northeast heading into next week.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
