Man accused of stealing bike from Durango District Attorney

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – One thief picked the wrong person to target. He stole the bike of the Durango District Attorney, Christian Champagne.

Champagne got back into town on July 8 to discover the freezer in his garage was broken, rotting all the meat inside.

He left his garage door overnight to air it out, but someone stole his new bike, worth several thousand dollars.

Police say an officer spotted Joshua Gallegos, a man known to police, riding an expensive bike and it seemed off. It had been repainted and had hero stickers put on it.

Because the bike is evidence, Champagne says he hasn’t gotten it back.

