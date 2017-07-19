Man accused of shooting APD officer in court for detention hearing

By Published:
courtroom-stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting an Albuquerque Police officer is preparing for another court appearance Wednesday.

Last Wednesday night near Wyoming and Montgomery, 38-year-old Maximiliano Villegas allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say Villegas eventually fired shots at officers, hitting one of them in the shoulder.

The officer is expected to be okay.

On Friday a judge placed Villegas on a no bond hold.

He is due before a judge again to discuss his detention.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s