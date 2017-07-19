Man accused of shooting APD officer in court for detention hearing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting an Albuquerque Police officer is preparing for another court appearance Wednesday.

Last Wednesday night near Wyoming and Montgomery, 38-year-old Maximiliano Villegas allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say Villegas eventually fired shots at officers, hitting one of them in the shoulder.

The officer is expected to be okay.

On Friday a judge placed Villegas on a no bond hold.

He is due before a judge again to discuss his detention.