Lobos’ Josh Kerr named MW Male Athlete of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico track and field star Josh Kerr is the Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year. He is the fourth Lobo to win the honor.

Kerr had his way with the competition in indoor and outdoor track this past season. Kerr is the reigning NCAA 1500 meter champion.

He picked up that title in June. In March, during the indoor season, Kerr won the NCAA Mile Championship. Kerr is just the 11th athlete in NCAA history to sweep the indoor and outdoor titles.

The last time it happened was in 2008. Kerr will compete in the World Championships in London in August.