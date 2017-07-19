Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A mostly quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Drier air punching in from the east will limit thunderstorm chances across most of central and eastern NM. We’ll likely see a handful of storms develop over far western and southwestern NM, however, coverage will not be as widespread as recent days. Afternoon highs will be near to just above seasonal averages – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s (even a few low 100s near the eastern stateline).

THURSDAY: Like Wednesday, afternoon storms will be limited to western NM as dry air continues to win out over central and eastern NM. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid-90s across the Rio Grande Valley – warmer temps expected across eastern NM.

FRIDAY: A slight increase in moisture will lead to better storm coverage across western and central NM. Afternoon highs will come down a few degrees… staying close to seasonal normals (70s, 80s and 90s).

WEEKEND: High pressure to our east will help pull in deep moisture over New Mexico. Widespread to statewide rain chances are possible. Afternoon highs will stay in the 70s, 80s and 90s.