July 19th Morning Rush: APD officers will not face federal charges for James Boyd shooting

1. Mixed reactions are pouring in after the Department of Justice announced two APD officers will not face federal charges for the shooting death of homeless camper James Boyd. The U.S. Attorney’s office says the case is officially closed adding there’s not enough evidence to pursue civil rights charges against APD officers Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez. The officers’ murder trial ended in a hung jury. The DA eventually dismissed the murder charges altogether.

2. President Trump is inviting all GOP Senators to the White House to talk health care. This as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will call for a vote to just repeal Affordable Care Act without a replacement. It is not likely to pass after at least three moderate Republicans have already come out against that approach effectively dooming the effort. The CBO has estimated the “Repeal Only” plan would kick 18 million people off insurance roles in the first year.

3. A mostly quiet and mild start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. You can now check out a streaming platform that showcases TV shows and films created by New Mexicans. The streaming service was also created by New Mexicans. The Santa Fe Network launched last week featuring documentaries and episodes for a behind the scenes look at the Santa Fe Opera. The videos of events were hosted by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The goal is to create new shows highlighting New Mexico.

5. A single picture taken near the ART Project is gaining a lot of attention, but it’s not what you think. The picture shows an ART construction worker helping a blind man across the busy intersection of San Mateo and Central on Monday. The man who snapped the photo says he saw how appreciative the blind man was. The construction worker Anthony de Luca says his parents always taught him to be kind to those who need it.

The Morning’s Top Stories