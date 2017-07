ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in a string of burglaries is due before a judge Wednesday.

Last week 23-year-old Nicholas Smith was arrested in connection to five burglaries at Green Jeans Farmery near Carlisle and I-40.

He’s been in and out of jail since the arrest but is currently locked up.

Wednesday a judge is set to review his bond and conditions of release.