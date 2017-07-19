John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Today will be the driest day of the week for New Mexico as a whole. The best chance at showers and storms will be across the far western edge of the state. The high terrain will see a few storms develop as well, but the coverage will not be as good as Monday or Tuesday.

The monsoon moisture will ramp back up gradually through the rest of the week and weekend. A better crop of storms will develop across the western half of the state Thursday, expanding into the western two-thirds of the state Friday, then across the entire state this weekend. Areas across the east that have largely missed out on rain this week will finally have a shot at showers this weekend!