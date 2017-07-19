Independent movie ‘Icebox’ to be filmed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret New Mexico’s film industry is taking off and now our state will serve as the backdrop for another film.

The new independent feature film is about a boy who is caught by U.S. Immigration Authorities after leaving his home in Honduras.

New Mexico Film Office officials say “Icebox” is will begin filming this month in Albuquerque and Espanola.

The production will employ 80 New Mexico crew members, 40 actors and about 500 extras.

The work will last through early August.