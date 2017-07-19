Former Santa Fe attorney loses appeal in DWI case

Carlos Fierro

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Santa Fe attorney who spent time in prison for driving drunk and killing a man has lost his appeal in another DWI case.

Carlos Fierro pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI after he was pulled over last year in Espanola for swerving and refusing a breath test.

He was sentenced to 24 hours of community service, ordered to install an ignition interlock and participate in a DWI victim’s impact panel.

By pleading guilty, it allowed Fierro the chance to appeal. The district denied it and Fierro will now have to complete his sentence.

