Former Las Cruces science teacher to be sentenced Wednesday on meth charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It seemed straight out of the popular TV series based in New Mexico but this was real life.

Wednesday, the chemistry teacher convicted of meth related charges will learn his sentence.

Former Las Cruces teacher, John Gose, 56, made national and international headlines a couple months ago when he admitted to the drug charges.

In May, he pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking by manufacturing, each a second-degree felony.

Then in October, he was busted during a traffic stop.

Officers found an ice chest with glassware, rubber tubing, and chemicals used to make meth.

New Mexico State Police investigators then found more chemicals and supplies in Gose’s home suggesting he was running a meth lab.

All of this had an estimated street value of $50,000.

Up until February of last year, Gose taught 8th-grade science at Camino Real Middle School in Las Cruces.

Before that, he was a vocational teacher at Onate High School in Las Cruces.

He also taught science in El Paso for almost nine years.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Gose could face 20 years behind bars.

He told the newspaper in May that he never successfully made meth and that he didn’t have the chemistry skills to do that.

Gose also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.