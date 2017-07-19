FCC busts robocall company based in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone hates those annoying robocalls, but they don’t seem to stop. Well, the FCC has taken notice and is now going after a Roswell company that is behind some of them.

Millions of Americans are hit with robocalls everyday.

“I hate them, I get them all the time and half the time they trick me. I sit there talking and then next thing I realize…wait a minute I’m not even talking to somebody,” said Scott Benson.

Roswell-based company Dialing Services was given a formal warning by the FCC in 2013 that they were in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Yet, this didn’t stop them. Now the FCC has hit the company with a nearly $3 million fine.

People KRQE News 13 talked to were happy to hear it.

“I hate every one of them. I do not enjoy them at all, they’re a nuisance and they should be stopped,” said Cindy Kocks.

The FCC found the company helped third party customers provide deceptive information to conceal where the call originated from, and the calls intentions.

“If you’re going to have people advertise to you have an actual person talk to you,” one man said.

The owner’s son was at the company’s listed location in Roswell on Wednesday. He told KRQE News 13 the company has since moved because of the situation.

“It gives me trust issues every time my phone rings cause I know if I’ve ever gotten one it’s been from a local number and it tricks you,” said Mari Pankratz.

The FCC says after being warned in 2013 to stop, dialing services made another 180 illegal robocalls.

The company’s owner was not available for comment Wednesday.

If you have a complaint about robocalls you can report it on the FCC’s website.