Family: Loved one’s body was at OMI for 5 months before being notified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family says their loved one was dead — his body at the Office of the Medical Investigator — for five months before they were informed. This, despite the fact that OMI and Albuquerque Police both knew the man’s identity.

Clarissa Ulibarri, daughter of 53-year-old Lawrence Ulibarri, isn’t shy to say her dad was far from perfect. But, she still loved him.

“My dad was a really good dad. He just had his problems with alcohol,” Clarissa told KRQE News 13.

She says Lawrence struggled with alcoholism and being a loyal, present husband. He was always close with kids, though.

“Each one of us would have some type of text or contact,” Clarissa said.

And despite his marital problems, his wife of 33 years, Victoria, still loved him very much.

Last fall, Lawrence got into heavy drinking again and left his North Valley home. It wasn’t the first time he’s done this, but the Ulibarri family says Lawrence would always come around for the holidays. So when Thanksgiving came and went, Victoria, Clarissa and the other children grew worried.

“I called all the hospitals,” Victoria said. “And asked them if they had a Lawrence Ulibarri there,” to which she says the answer was no.

She called the Department of Corrections only to get the same response.

Fearing the worst, Victoria says she called OMI in late November.

“I gave them the date of birth, and they’re like ‘No, we have nobody by that name,'” she recounted.

Victoria says she figured her husband could be with a friend in the Belen area, but when contact was finally made with that friend, he hadn’t seen Lawrence, either.

It wasn’t until mid March, Victoria says, that OMI called her with the news.

“I’m thinking [he died] recently. I’m thinking maybe a couple days ago. Maybe this morning. Maybe last night,” she said.

Confirmed by an autopsy report and an Albuquerque Police Department report obtained by KRQE News 13, Lawrence was found dead on October 28, 2016 in the North Valley. A jogger found Lawrence, face down in some bushes on the southeast corner of Edith and Osuna, not even a mile from the Ulibarris’ home.

The autopsy states he died from alcohol abuse, with obesity as a contributing factor. The manner of death was “natural.”

Both APD and OMI’s report shows Lawrence was found with his New Mexico ID on him, so his identity was known immediately. Victoria also says when she retrieved Lawrence’s belongings, her business card with name and phone number was among the items.

So, what went wrong? Why did it take five months for the Ulibarris to be notified of Lawrence’s death?

Victoria says OMI told her they found her phone number through MDC as one of Lawrence’s emergency contacts. The Ulibarris say at one point, OMI claimed APD was responsible for notifying the family.

To this day, the Ulibarris do not know for sure who is at fault and say no one has apologized.

“We were just robbed of closure. We were robbed of saying goodbye,’ Victoria said.

When the family says they were robbed of closure, it’s because by the time Lawrence’s body arrived at the funeral home it was too far decomposed. The family was not allowed to see the body. For that reason, he was cremated.

“He’s a father. He’s a brother. He’s everything. He deserved that respect,” Clarissa said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD and at last check, officers were looking into this incident. We have yet to hear back with an official response.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to OMI by phone twice and left a voicemail for Yvonne Villalobos, director of operations who fields media requests, but have not heard back.

This story will be updated as OMI and APD respond to our request for comment.

The Ulibarris say they have filed a formal complaint with Attorney General Hector Balderas, and that they are currently seeking a lawyer to moved forward with a lawsuit.