Community Calendar: The Unidos Project

Lorena Blanco-Silva, Diversity Programs Director at UNM and Magda Martinez-Baca, TRIO Director at CNM, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the Unidos Project.

The Unidos Project was founded under a collective impact model in where we were encouraged to leverage existing community resources in order to best help families. The Unidos Project will host its’ Community Resource Fair on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albuquerque Public Schools’ City Center.

For more information, visit their website.

