City’s ‘Route 66 Summerfest’ includes Park & Ride, extends to Monte Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s annual Route 66 Summerfest will take place in Nob Hill like always, but due to construction will be moved down the road.

The Route 66 Summerfest that takes place on July 22 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. will now be held on Central Avenue in between Girard and Carlisle.

Monte Vista, from Girad to Campus road will also be utilized during the event.

Due to the large amount of infrastructures required for this event, a portion of the lanes on Central will be closed Friday at 9 a.m. The interior lanes in each direction from Dartmouth to Bryn Mawr, but one lane will remain open in both directions. There will also be limited access Friday on Bryan Mawr between Central and Silver.

The event area will be closed at midnight on Friday and will remain closed until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

There is expected to be high volume traffic, but there will be Park & Ride shuttles located at the UNM lot on the southwest corner of Lomas and University. There will also be shuttle stops on Central from Carlise to Washington.

Attendees can expect a Cork & Tap local beer garden, the Mother Road Artisan Market and four different music stages this year including national headliners Los Lobos.

There is also a KidZone with free children’s activies that range from face painting to a 25-foot rock climbing wall.

In addition to Nob Hill restaurant options, food trucks will also be offering a variety of street food.

