Bride offers dress after Alfred Angelo closes its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque woman has an offer for panicked brides-to-be after Alfred Angelo suddenly closed its doors.

“This is at this point, just a dress. It’s just sitting in my closet, so if somebody can use it, that’s my way of helping,” Michelle Ulibarri said.

She says she bought her Belle inspired Disney dress from Alfred Angelo for her wedding last year.

The popular retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed its stores, including one in Albuquerque last week.

Brides have not heard if they are getting their dresses or refunds.

Ulibarri decided to loan out her dress.

Ulibarri’s dress is size 14 and she is 5-foot-4.