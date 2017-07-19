BCSO tries to clear up smart device 911 call story, questions remain

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s still a mystery on how it happened.

A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s story about how a smart device called 911 garnered international attention.

Wednesday, the Sheriff tried to clear things up after Amazon said their devices simply can’t do that.

This all stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Tijeras earlier this month.

A woman claims “Alexa” called 911 while she was being attacked by her boyfriend.

Wednesday, the department released the 911 call they received that day. “Alexis call 911. Alexis call 911.” Deputies say the voice of the victim can be heard on the 911 tape.

Initially, the department said that when 28-year-old Eduardo Barros was attacking his girlfriend he asked her if she had called the sheriffs.

The Sheriff’s Office claimed Amazon’s “Alexa” device heard Barros say those words and took it as “call the sheriff’s” and did.

After the story went viral, Amazon came back saying, “Alexa” cannot do that.

Wednesday, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales went on Facebook live saying the department went with what the victim told deputies during the initial interview and that’s how this story started.

“We’re led to believe based on the statements we were given from the victim, that she believes that that technology made the phone call,” Sheriff Gonzales said.

But, Sheriff Gonzales says the department has not taken the time to investigate how the call was actually made.

He added that the victim says she had her “Alexa” device paired with some other technology and that allowed the victim to call 911.

The Sheriff says the department will try to recreate the call but says what’s important is that the victim is safe.

Barros was taken into custody after the SWAT situation.

He faces several charges including aggravated battery and being a felon with a gun.

Watch Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III address the incident in Facebook Live post below.

