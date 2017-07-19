Battery charges dismissed against accused cop killer in separate case

Davon Lymon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Accused cop killer Davon Lymon is no longer facing charges in a separate case.

Lymon was charged with aggravated battery for a brawl in downtown Albuquerque in 2014.

A cellphone was rolling, showing Lymon as one of several men holding a man down while he was kicked, punched and left on the street.

The District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges this week. They say it’s difficult to pursue the case at the same time Lymon is being prosecuted for the murder of Officer Daniel Webster.

Lymon is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Colorado for federal gun and drug charges and the DA says transporting him to Albuquerque has also been a challenge.

