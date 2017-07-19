Officials: Artesia water safe for showers, still not safe to drink

By Published: Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Artesia is making progress on the water situation, but it’s not fixed quite yet.

A boil order was issued this weekend after E. Coli was detected in the city water system. Wednesday night, the Water Department flushed the system with chlorine.

They say while the water is still not safe to drink, you can now wash clothes, shower, and water plants and yards. Officials say it’s encouraged, because it will help move water through the system, cleansing it faster.

About 14,000 people are impacted. Officials have not said when the water will be safe to drink again.

 

