Our around town expert Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to talk about new places to go in the downtown area, including for date night.

Two new places that are a must visit are Zullo’s Bistro and the Boiler Monkey Bistro. Both have an amazing ambiance and food. Also, Yelp’s latest newsletter is featuring Grown-up Downtown Play Dates, giving you the best options for play and date nights.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living