Video shows carjacking suspect ram police car before officer shot him

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In August 2016, State Police found 52 year-old William Wilson at a gas station in Las Vegas, New Mexico. They said he had just held up a couple at gun point at the San Felipe Travel Station to take their truck.

In police video, the officer who located Wilson at the gas station asked to see Wilson’s hands. Then Wilson put his hands in the air and made some gestures to the officer.

“Let me see your hands. Walk towards me backwards,” said the officer.

At first, Wilson looked like he was going to follow police orders, but then, he tossed the gas hose out of the truck, hopped in and took off. The chase began as the officer followed the truck, flying down a dirt road.

As the chase slowed down, the driver looked like he was coming to stop, then put it in reverse. Wilson rammed into the State Police officer’s patrol car.

After Wilson took off again, the officer followed him as he pulled into the front of a home.

“Get out of the vehicle, get out of the vehicle. Get out of the vehicle,” yelled the officer, just before he fired multiple shots.

He than ran over to the truck, asking Wilson to comply with his orders.

“Hands up right now. I will shoot you,” said the officer.

After shooting, the officer ran over to the truck where a woman inside was screaming because Wilson had been shot.

The officer tried to help him up, but Wilson didn’t want to. The officer then made him a tourniquet, then an ambulance arrived and took Wilson away.

Wilson will be in court on July 24 for sentencing.