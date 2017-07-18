Video: Semi loses its load driving along Wolf Creek Pass

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A semi lost its load while driving along a dangerous stretch in southern Colorado.

Rachel Smith was driving behind a semi along Wolf Creek Pass last week when the truck’s breaks went out. Smith said the driver was able to use a runaway ramp to slow down, but as the semi made it up the ramp, its load spilled out the back, which included thousands of pounds of beer and energy drinks.

Just last month, the Colorado Department of Transportation launched the “Beware of the Wolf” campaign, warning drivers of the risks involved in traveling Wolf Creek Pass.