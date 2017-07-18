Tricky thieves steal display motorcycle from New Mexico mall

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A brazen pair of crooks stole something right out in the open, and no one tried to stop them. The thieves targeted a large display item at an eastern New Mexico mall by using trickery.

It was 9:30 p.m. last Thursday night when two people in Harley-Davidson T-shirts walk into the North Plains Mall.

“It’s pretty crazy, we’ve never had something like this happen before and we never anticipated it happening, especially the way it happened,” said Joe Borem, the store manager at High Plains Harley-Davidson.

The couple stole T-shirts from High Plains Harley-Davidson in Clovis. Makeup stains can still be seen on one shirt that was tried on.

“I’m surprised. People have a lot of nerve, that’s pretty gutsy,” said Cindy Wall, Clovis resident.

After stealing shirts from the store, the thieves continued to the mall where they loaded a Harley that was on display onto a dolly, then walked the stolen motorcycle out of the mall.

“Nobody ever thought that it would be stolen like that or taken away at 9:30 at night so they never questioned it,” explained Borem.

Police describe the couple as a Hispanic male and a white female. They were seen taking the motorcycle from the mall display and loading it onto their truck.

High Plains Harley-Davidson took to Facebook to ask for help catching the crooks.

“If anybody sees the motorcycle or finds it, please let us know. Please contact the Clovis Police Department or us, we’d love to have it back,” Borem said.

The Harley-Davidson store managers say the motorcycle is worth about $18,000.